Morgan Hill police arrest suspected serial arsonist

Morgan Hill police said they’ve arrested a suspected serial arsonist Tuesday.

Danial Catano, 32, is accused of setting several brush, wooden fence and dumpster fires in the South Bay.

Morgan Hill and Gilroy police said he confessed to as many as 15 fires, most of them over the last week.

Gilroy police had released these surveillance pictures in connection with the case and they were able to arrest Catano after a community member spotted him Tuesday morning and called police.

Another man, 26-year-old Chase Harlow, had been arrested for setting fire to a CVS drug store in Gilroy.