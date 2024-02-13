San Jose

Tech company buys shuttered Fry's Electronics location in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shuttered Fry's Electronics in San Jose may be turned into a huge tech campus.

The nearly 20-acre superstore on East Brokaw Road closed its doors about three years ago.

Last year, the city approved a developer plan to turn it into a seven-building campus.

This week, NBC Bay Area learned tech company Super Micro Computer has bought the site. The company reportedly paid $80 million in an all-cash deal.

Super Micro Computer hasn't said what it plans to do with the site.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
