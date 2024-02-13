Tech company buys shuttered Fry's Electronics location in San Jose

A shuttered Fry's Electronics in San Jose may be turned into a huge tech campus.

The nearly 20-acre superstore on East Brokaw Road closed its doors about three years ago.

Last year, the city approved a developer plan to turn it into a seven-building campus.

This week, NBC Bay Area learned tech company Super Micro Computer has bought the site. The company reportedly paid $80 million in an all-cash deal.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Super Micro Computer hasn't said what it plans to do with the site.