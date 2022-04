The Southbound Shoreline on-ramps to Interstate Highway 101 South are closed as of approximately 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday due to a truck striking the bridge at the Moffett Boulevard overpass, Mountain View Police announced on Twitter.

Currently, traffic is heavily impacted, MVPD said.

Caltrans is on the scene. An estimated time of reopening of the on-ramps has not been determined.