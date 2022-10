Santa Clara County Fire officials have issued an evacuation warning due to a vehicle fire that extended into vegetation Wednesday.

The fire began in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The evacuation warning is for zone SCC-E051 and was issued "out of an abundance of caution," the department said via Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Out of an abundance of caution, #SCCFD has issued an evacuation warning for zone SCC-E051. This is intended to inform you that an evacuation may be necessary in the near future. https://t.co/JfbwlGW2nM for specific information. pic.twitter.com/hD6YjoPGAt — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) October 12, 2022