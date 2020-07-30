What We Know: COVID-19 Clusters at South Bay Costco Locations

Santa Clara County on Thursday confirmed COVID-19 clusters at four Costco locations across the county.

Below is a breakdown of the confirmed cases, as provided by the county.

Gilroy: six cases between July 24 and July 30

San Jose - Senter Road: eight cases between July 17 and July 22

Sunnyvale: 13 cases between July 23 and July 26

Mountain View: four cases (dates were not immediately provided)

The county said Costco has been "very cooperative" with the investigation and both are working closely to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

"Preliminary results of the investigation indicate that Costco is complying with social distancing and other protocols and that many of the cases have been caused by community transmission and most likely not internal transmission among employees," the county said in a statement.

All Costco customers and the general public are reminded to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.