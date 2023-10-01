Southbound Highway 101 reopens ahead of schedule on the Peninsula

The Southbound lanes of Highway 101 on the Peninsula fully reopened ahead of schedule Sunday evening.

On Sunday night, Caltrans reopened the southbound lanes, which were expected to be shutdown until Monday morning.

The road closed on Friday night as crews are replacing a bridge from the 1930's.

Caltrans says a similar closure of northbound lanes is scheduled in two weekends. The agency says the weekend closures let crews build the new bridge in a shorter amount of time, instead of over a three-year period.