Spare the Air alert: Hazy and foggy weather in Bay Area

By Bay City News

Foggy and hazy conditions are in place across the Bay Area, air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and a Spare the Air alert is in place Sunday, public agencies said.

A mix of low-level temperature inversions and weak winds has helped to decrease atmospheric mixing, creating foggy/hazy conditions across the Bay Area, the National Weather Service said Sunday morning.

Active people with heart or lung diseases should reduce prolonged outdoor exertion outside because the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

Additionally, wood-burning fires and devices are prohibited in the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, after the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued its first Spare the Air Alert of the winter season on Saturday.

Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel is forbidden, both indoors and outdoors. The district covers Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and portions of Solano and Sonoma counties.

