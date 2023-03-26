San Jose

1 Injured Following Stabbing in San Jose: Police

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in the area Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Almaden Expressway and Highway 85.

SJPD said that their officers found a victim, who was suffering from at least one stab wound.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

