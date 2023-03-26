Shots Fired During Barricade Situation in Gilroy: Sheriff

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said that shots were fired at deputies during a barricade situation in Gilroy Sunday.
According to officials, the incident involving a man with a weapon is happening in the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue, in an unincorporated area of Gilroy.
Just before noon, officials said that shots were fired at deputies.
SCSO said that their emergency response and crisis negotiations teams are "currently on scene and using all available tactics for a peaceful resolution."
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
No injuries are reported at this time. Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area.
No other details have been released.
Local
This story is developing. Check back for updates.