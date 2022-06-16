Steph Curry's Former Alamo Home is On the Market For $9.3M. Here's a Look Inside

It's a home fit for a champion — and someone with cash to spend.

An East Bay estate once home to Golden State Warriors' star Stephen Curry is back on the market for a cool $9.38 million.

The 10,529 square-foot Alamo home has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and was remodeled in 2017.

The basketball star bought the home in 2016 for just under $6 million, realtor.com reported. Prior to Alamo, Curry lived in nearby Walnut Creek.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In 2019, Curry moved to the exclusive town of Atherton, purchasing a $31 million estate in the country’s most expensive zip code.

The Alamo home will “take your breath away,” according to the real estate listing, and is equipped with a chef’s kitchen, an infinity pool, media room and wine cellar.

The estate also has an outdoor putting green, added for Curry's love of golf. The kitchen was remodeled in 2017 to match Ayesha Curry's passion for cooking and cuisine.

To take a look at the full home listing, click here.

Curry and the Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals Thursday at 6 p.m.

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

Woehrle Real Estate

The Golden State Warriors were the most searched NBA team in 37 states this month, and Dubs superstar Steph Curry was the top searched player, according to Google.