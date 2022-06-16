Stephen Curry

Steph Curry's Former Alamo Home is On the Market For $9.3M. Here's a Look Inside

The 10,000 square-foot East Bay home is equipped with a chef’s kitchen, an infinity pool, media room and wine cellar

By Kayla Galloway

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a home fit for a champion — and someone with cash to spend.

An East Bay estate once home to Golden State Warriors' star Stephen Curry is back on the market for a cool $9.38 million.

The 10,529 square-foot Alamo home has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and was remodeled in 2017.

The basketball star bought the home in 2016 for just under $6 million, realtor.com reported. Prior to Alamo, Curry lived in nearby Walnut Creek.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBA Finals Jun 14

Steph Curry Trolls Boston Bar With ‘Ayesha Curry Can Cook' Shirt

NBA Finals Jun 3

Why Steph Curry Has Never Won an NBA Finals MVP

Golden State Warriors Jun 2

How Did Golden State Warriors Get Their ‘Dubs' Nickname?

In 2019, Curry moved to the exclusive town of Atherton, purchasing a $31 million estate in the country’s most expensive zip code

The Alamo home will “take your breath away,” according to the real estate listing, and is equipped with a chef’s kitchen, an infinity pool, media room and wine cellar. 

The estate also has an outdoor putting green, added for Curry's love of golf. The kitchen was remodeled in 2017 to match Ayesha Curry's passion for cooking and cuisine.

To take a look at the full home listing, click here.

Curry and the Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals Thursday at 6 p.m.

Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
Woehrle Real Estate
The Golden State Warriors were the most searched NBA team in 37 states this month, and Dubs superstar Steph Curry was the top searched player, according to Google.
Get updates on what's happening in the Bay Area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Stephen Curryreal estateWarriorsAlamo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us