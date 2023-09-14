Sunol parents react after school board votes against flying Pride flag

Some Sunol parents say the fight is not over after the school board passed a resolution that prevents the pride flag and many other flags from being flown on school property.

The pride flag flew on the Sunol Glenn School campus during Pride Month. Now, it won’t be displayed ever again.

In fact, all special interest flags were taken down Thursday after the school board passed a resolution earlier this week, banning all flags except the American and California flags from being displayed on school grounds.

“It feels like a different campus right now. We’re all sort of reeling and collecting ourselves,” said parent Matthew Sylvester.

Parents NBC Bay Area spoke to Thursday say the school board's decision doesn't line up with the community and the school’s principal and teachers. They say the resolution proposed by school board president Ryan Jorgensen represents extremist views held by just a fraction of the community's residents.

“We’re certainly standing up as a community to push back against this. This is not right. The majority of us feel this way and we’re going to demand to be heard,” Sylvester said.

Parents say they’re also considering a recall effort and legal action against the two board members, who voted for the resolution.

Meanwhile, flag holders outside many of the school’s classrooms that once displayed a multitude of colorful flags are empty.

“Some just flew simple flags. Welcome flags a flag with flowers on it. One had a flag with birds on it,” said parent Rhiana B.

NBC Bay Area found several flags that were stored in a plastic bin in the school's office. Even a community club banner was removed.

“It’s definitely a different environment now,” said Rhiana B.

But some parents NBC Bay Area spoke with said they pledge to fight. and added they want LGBTQ families to know they support them.

NBC Bay Area tried to reach out to the Sunol school board president on Thursday but he declined to comment.