Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police

A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson.
The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. when officers responded to the shooting on School Street near Bodily Avenue and adjacent to Niles Community Park. Police located the suspect a short time later.
Police said the victim was targeted. The suspect is in custody.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The case remains under active investigation late Saturday afternoon.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News