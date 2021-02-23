San Francisco

Suspects Attack Man, Steal His Motorized Wheelchair: San Francisco Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

A stock photo (inset) of the motorized wheelchair that was stolen during a robbery in San Francisco.
Courtesy of San Francisco Police

San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in finding a group of suspects who attacked a 60-year-old man and stole his motorized wheelchair.

The attack and robbery happened around 9 p.m. last Wednesday on Mary Street in the city's South of Market neighborhood, police said.

The victim was traveling on his motorized wheelchair when four suspects came up to him and commented about the wheelchair, police said. One of the suspects then hit the victim in the face while the others dragged him out of the wheelchair and threw him on the street.

One of the suspects kicked the victim "several times," police said. Another suspect got on the wheelchair and rode toward Mission Street, with the other suspects alongside.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The victim, who suffered non life-threatening injuries, crawled out of the street and back toward his home, according to police.

Local

San Francisco 3 hours ago

Beat Poet, Publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti Dies at 101

coronavirus 4 hours ago

SF Students, Families Sit Outside Campus During Virtual Classes

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco policecrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us