A joyous but bittersweet wedding was celebrated in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon.

Sergio Soto, who is terminally ill, exchanged vows with his high school sweetheart Isabella Cristobal.

"I love you so much, and I hope we can spend our life together for as long as we can," Soto, 20, told Cristobal. "I love you."

Soto and Cristobal vowed before friends and family that whatever time he has, they will spend it together.

The couple met while attending high school in the East Bay.