Union City police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Union City are asking the public's help on Thursday evening in locating a 12-year-old girl last seen earlier in the day at a local middle school.

Miabella Gomez is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and blond highlights, and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, at Cesar Chavez Middle School, 2801 Hop Ranch Road.

Anyone with information that can help locate her is asked to call 911 or contact police.