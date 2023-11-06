VTA shuts service to 6 stations until Nov. 16, bus bridge provided

VTA will be replacing concrete panels and rails near the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Tasman Drive in Sunnyvale.

From now through Nov. 16, the following stations will be closed: Vienna and Reamwood in Sunnyvale; Old Ironsides, Great America and Lick Mill in Santa Clara; and Champion in San Jose.

Temporary bus stops will be set up at these locations, VTA said. The closure of the six stations began Monday last week, Oct. 30.

The Orange Line will operate between Mountain View and Fair Oaks and between Baypointe and Alum Rock. A bus bridge will operate between Fair Oaks and Baypointe.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Green Line will operate between Winchester and Baypointe. A bus bridge will operate between Baypointe and Old Ironsides.

The repair work is part of VTA's Rail Rehabilitation and Replacement, which is an ongoing program to ensure that the light rail track infrastructure remains safe, reliable and in an enhanced state of good repair.

Projects include the rehabilitation and replacement of overhead power wires, rail, concrete panels, special track work, switches and concrete embedded rail.