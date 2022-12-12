Watch Live: Officials to Provide Update on VTA Yard Shooting Investigation

VTA officials will provide an update regarding the VTA yard shooting that took place in May 2021.

The news conference is related to the independent investigation of the mass shooting, according to a press release.

Nine people were killed in the shooting on May 26, 2021.

The victims, many of them longtime employees of the transit agency, were Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

The gunman also died at the scene.

This is a developing story.