One Year Later: Remembering VTA Yard Shooting Victims

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Victims of a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority yard will be remembered Thursday to mark a year after the tragedy.

VTA employees will gather at the yard in a private ceremony to pay tribute to the workers killed. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed here.

A public memorial to remember victims and honor their families is also scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen will also present medals to the first responders of the shooting.

On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council declared a Day of Remembrance for the victims.

Nine people were killed at the shooting that took place on May 26, 2021.

The victims, many of them longtime employees of the transit agency, are Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

The gunman also died at the scene.

This month, VTA demolished building “B,” where many of the victims died, so employees would never have to go back there.

