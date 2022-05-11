VTA Yard Shooting

Crews Start Demolishing Building at Site of Deadly VTA Yard Shooting

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews on Wednesday started demolishing the building where most of the victims in last year's VTA yard shooting in San Jose were killed.

Crews used heavy machinery to knock down Building B, which is where six of the nine victims lost their lives when a VTA employee opened fire last May before killing himself.

The goal of the demolition is to remove what many see as a constant reminder of a horrible tragedy.

Cindy Chavez, a Santa Clara County supervisor and VTA board member, said many people felt keeping the building up was too painful.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Many employees wanted that whole facility to look and feel differently," she said. "They wanted to come back to something fresh. Building B is a building that we lost six lives in. This is really in response to a majority of our employees saying it's time. They wanted to see that building gone."

Several VTA employees who survived credit coworker Taptejdeep Singh for saving their lives because he called and warned them that there was an active shooter in Building B. Singh was later killed.

With Building B coming down, there are plans to build something to remember Singh and the eight others who were killed.

Local

San Francisco 23 mins ago

San Francisco's COVID Positivity Rate Doubles State's Overall Rate

Inflation 44 mins ago

Inflation in the Bay Area Worries Small Businesses, Customers

"Very long-term, I'm hoping that the redesign of that facility will both include a monument but also make it more functional for the work and safer for the work that happens there now," Chavez said.

VTA said the overall goal is to help employees heal.

This article tagged under:

VTA Yard ShootingSan JoseVTA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us