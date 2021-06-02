Oakland

Warriors Help Refurbish Basketball Court at McClymonds High School in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Oakland high school has a refurbished basketball court thanks in part to the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors teamed up with Rakuten and the Good Tidings Foundation to overhaul the hardwood at McClymonds High School, home of the Warriors.

At center court, the school's mascot name is in Golden State's "We Believe" era script and is surrounded by the school's slogan, "The School of Champions."

"It's about giving kids a chance to play in a great facility, to grow up in a place where they feel like they've got somewhere special to go," Good Tidings Foundation board member Dave Flemming said.

