Bay Area weather: Showers, warming trend ahead

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for up to 90 percent chance of showers during the day and up to 80 percent chance of scattered showers at night.

Daytime highs are expected to be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Forecasters expect winds to increase into the 15 to nearly 20 mph range with gusts of 25 to 40 mph by Saturday morning. Widespread showers are anticipated across the Bay Area and Central Coast by mid-morning.

By the afternoon, the NWS says there will be a renewed batch of showers with an increasing potential for thunderstorms and small hail. Showers are projected to linger through early Sunday afternoon across inland areas.

Forecasters say that after a cooldown this weekend, a warming trend is likely next week.