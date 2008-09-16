weather forecast

Forecast: Cooling & AM Fog Chance

Areas of fog return for the morning commute & Cooler Afternoon Highs

By Jeff Ranieri

NBCUniversal, Inc.

THURSDAY: Our cooler ocean breeze is back for the morning commute and this will bring areas of fog near the bay, coast and north bay with chilly 40s.  By the afternoon, fog lingers at the coast but expect plenty of sunshine inland and cooler 60s. More on your weekend forecast and when the wind could increase again in your Microclimate Forecast.  Have a great week, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri.

Download our NBC Bay Area app for the latest forecast videos, hour by hour forecast and alerts on when weather moves into the Bay Area.

This article tagged under:

weather forecastweather
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us