Weekend Storm Brings Rain, Hail and Snow to the Bay Area

The weekend storm brought rain, hail and even snow to parts of the Bay Area.

Some Bay Area roads were slick with rain coming down Sunday evening.

Firefighters had to clear a fallen tree from Highway 9, in Saratoga. A picture of the incident was tweeted from Santa Clara County Fire.

The highway was open, but the department warned drivers to watch out for crews clearing other fallen trees.

There was even some snow in parts of the Bay Area.

Mount Hamilton got some snow as the Lick Observatory posted a picture of it. They had to close the roads on Hamilton for safety.

The National Weather Service said that nearly all the Bay Area received at least an inch of rain during a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The highest totals came from the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, exceeding eight inches. Santa Cruz received 3-4 inches, while Cloverdale and Hollister received 2-3 inches. Santa Rosa, Napa, San Francisco, San Jose and Livermore all received 1-1.5 inches. Concord received 1.5-2 inches.

Those totals didn't count Sunday afternoon or overnight into Monday, when smaller amounts are expected, the NWS said.

More showers will move through the region overnight as skies clear into Monday morning we’ll have to check out some of local hilltops to see some areas of snow early in the day.