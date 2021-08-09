What to Know: Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

Stargazers, you're in for a treat.

The Perseid meteor shower, regarded as one of the best meteor showers every year, is back and will be on full display midweek.

When is the best time to see the meteor shower?

The best time to catch a glimpse of the meteors will be between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, according to Chabot Space & Science Center.

The moon is slated to set early Wednesday evening, which means a dark sky and "potentially very good viewing conditions," Chabot Space & Science Center said. If conditions line up just right, people could see as many as 100 meteors per hour.

Where is the best place to watch the meteor shower?

Meteor chasers will want to find a place that's far away from cities. Light pollution will diminish the show. Observers should also watch from a location where the sky is clear.

Chabot Space & Science Center recommends people watch from a spot that features a sweeping view of the sky, such as an open field or the top of a mountain peak.

Should you bring anything with you to see the meteor shower?

Chabot Space & Science Center says you can leave your binoculars and telescopes at home.

"Meteors are best viewed with the unaided eye as they streak across large parts of the sky," the center said.