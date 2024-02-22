Tackling white supremacy through the power of storytelling

Dismantling white supremacy — that’s the goal for an Oakland author in her debut book. For some, it’s a tough phrase to hear. But it’s one that Dr. Akilah Cadet uses unapologetically in her call to action.

To that end, Cadet holds a lot of different roles.

“We are working with for-profits, non-profits, local brands, global brands,” she said.

Cadet is also the CEO of her own consulting firm, a writer and a podcast host. Every step of the way, she’s working to dismantle the white supremacy she sees.

“Whenever you are, you see it,” Cadet said. “It’s all around. It’s in layers and structures and systems.”

Most recently, she’s taking on a new role as a published author in her debut book: “White Supremacy Is All Around: Notes from a Black Disabled Woman in a White World.”

“It’s time we make a change as we think about this election year,” she said. “And so I’m pissed that I wrote a book of the very thing that I’m dealing with to get the book out. And so I’m pissed and proud.”

The Oakland author left her 9-to-5 job after struggling with depression she attributes to workplace discrimination. In 2020, her voice went viral on social media after the murder of George Floyd and as people looked to become allies.

Four years later, she believes the movement has lost momentum, and that diversity, equity and inclusion are too often coming under fire.

So, as Americans prepare to head to the polls, Cadet wants her book of essays to rekindle the flame and spark action.

“I want them to read these stories and see ableism, see systemic oppression, see all the layers of white supremacy, just through the power of storytelling. And that’s what I want people to get from this. I remove hope from the equation, because I want to see action and accountability. And hope doesn’t give you action and accountability. I want to see the work.”

As a Black, disabled woman — titles Cadet holds proudly — her mission is to give those with shared experience a space to feel seen. In the book, Cadet also urges those with privilege to learn from her own life, become an ally against discrimination and learn how to take action.

“If I can show up and dismantle white supremacy everyday — and I have every excuse not to do so — then maybe someone that doesn’t have to deal with the amount of layers that I have to deal with, whether they are a BIPOC person or a white person, they can do the work,” she said.

It’s not easy work. She’s lived through trauma and experienced backlash through the years. But it’s work Cadet says is critical for everyone to be a part of, to not repeat the past.

“Once we learn something, we can make a choice to be an accomplice, make a choice to be an advocate, make a choice to be an activist,” Cadet said. “Or we can make the voice to be racist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, right? They’re choices.”