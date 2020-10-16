Window Washers Rescued After Scaffolding Collapse in Walnut Creek

Two window washers left dangling on ropes after their scaffolding collapsed Friday morning were rescued by firefighters at a building in Walnut Creek.

The scaffolding apparently collapsed about 6:45 a.m. at the California Plaza building on North California Boulevard, leaving the two men suspended on safety ropes, according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman.

Con Fire is on scene a window-washing-scaffolding accident on N. California Blvd, WC, where the scaffolding collapsed leaving two workers suspended on safety ropes. Both have been rescued by firefighters, treated on scene & being transported to hospital for evaluation. #ncalific pic.twitter.com/i5z97CZTjZ — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 16, 2020

The men were rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital for evaluation shortly after 8 a.m.

Information about why the scaffolding collapsed was not available. Images on the fire district's Twitter account show the scaffolding was attached as high as the fifth or sixth floor.