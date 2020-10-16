Window Washers Rescued After Scaffolding Collapse in Walnut Creek

Two window washers left dangling on ropes after their scaffolding collapsed Friday morning were rescued by firefighters at a building in Walnut Creek.
The scaffolding apparently collapsed about 6:45 a.m. at the California Plaza building on North California Boulevard, leaving the two men suspended on safety ropes, according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman.
The men were rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital for evaluation shortly after 8 a.m.
Information about why the scaffolding collapsed was not available. Images on the fire district's Twitter account show the scaffolding was attached as high as the fifth or sixth floor.
