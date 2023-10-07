5/5 Powerball ticket worth more than $1.3 million sold in San Francisco

A ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold in San Francisco, worth more than $1.3 million, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was worth $1,311,695 was sold at the Town & Country Market at 600 Post Street in San Francisco.

California Lottery officials said on Saturday night that no one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, and the pot will increase to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday's draw.

#BreakingNews again! Another big winning #Powerball ticket sold in Northern CA. This time a ticket sold at Town & Country Market on Post in San Francisco is worth $1.3+ million. That, and no #jackpot winners, so #CaliforniaEducation keeps on winning…https://t.co/sj0YeXzkBo — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) October 8, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The winning numbers in Saturday's draw were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and Powerball of 19.