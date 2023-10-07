Powerball

5/5 Powerball ticket worth more than $1.3 million sold in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

A ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold in San Francisco, worth more than $1.3 million, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was worth $1,311,695 was sold at the Town & Country Market at 600 Post Street in San Francisco.

California Lottery officials said on Saturday night that no one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, and the pot will increase to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday's draw.

The winning numbers in Saturday's draw were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and Powerball of 19.

