Woman Charged for Attacking, Making Racial Remarks at South Bay McDonald's Employees

A San Jose woman has been charged with hate crime after authorities say she attacked and made some racial remarks towards two employees of a Mountain View McDonald's.

The incident occurred on March 20 at the McDonald's on the 900 block of El Monte Avenue.

According to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Alena Jenkins was eating inside without a mask on, violating the fast-food restaurant’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Authorities say an employee repeatedly asked Jenkins to leave when she refused and allegedly made some racial remarks towards the employee, who is Latino. Jenkins also allegedly told him "to call the cops."

When the employee called the police, Jenkins then shoved a COVID-19 plexiglass shield and a sign at the employee, Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office said.

That’s when the store manager approached and reportedly asked Jenkins to leave. Authorities say Jenkins responded by walking around the front counter and made some racial remarks to the manager, who is also Latino. Jenkins allegedly started to hit the manager on his arm and shoulder.

According to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office, Jenkins continued to make racially charged comments towards the employees to the police officers, who arrived at the scene. Jenkins was later arrested and booked on several charges including hate crime, battery and two misdemeanors.

“Targeting people because of their perceived ethnicity is not just a shame, it’s a crime,” said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “There is no excuse for hatred.”

Jenkins will be arraigned later Wednesday afternoon at the San Jose Hall of Justice.