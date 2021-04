A tree worker suffered major injuries when they were hit by a falling tree near Pescadero Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The worker was rescued from a steep hillside and airlifted to a hospital, Cal Fire CZU said on Twitter.

Firefighters used a rope system to bring the worker 300 feet down the hillside, Cal Fire CZU said.

The incident happened just outside the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burn area.