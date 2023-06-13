Matos' special bond with dad prepares prospect for Giants debut

Giants top outfield prospect Luis Matos is turning heads after a hot start with the Sacramento River Cats, and a call-up to San Francisco appears to be imminent after Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm Tuesday night in St. Louis.

As fans are getting to know him on the field, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Carlos Ramirez sat down with the 21-year-old to learn a little bit more about him off of it.

Matos’ experience with the River Cats so far has been “excellent,” and he said he learns something new every day.

He credits his success to his father.

“Well, my dad, he has been a huge influence in this,” Matos said in Spanish. “We worked together a lot during the offseason, and also the team, the staff, they’ve been helping me a lot since Spring Training.”

Matos was born in Valera, Venezuela but was raised in Bobure, about 400 miles away from the capital. Over the offseason, he went back home to spend time with his family and -- of course -- play baseball with his dad.

“I have a hitting cage back home and that’s where I work with him,” he said. “He’s always checking my workouts, he watches all of my games, and if I do something during a game, he’ll call me and say, “Hey what happened on this play? Why did you do that? Remember to do this.’

“He is always aware of what I’m doing.”

Matos’ dad’s baseball career was cut short due to injury, but his knowledge about the game is something he now shares with his son. And even from nearly 4,000 miles away, Matos’ dad doesn’t miss a beat.

His uprise in success has Giants fans in the Bay wondering when he’ll make his big leagues debut.

Matos has tallied 12 multi-hit games in the 20 games since his promotion to Sacramento. With the start Casey Schmitt and Patrick Bailey have had in the big leagues, Matos doesn’t look at the high expectations for himself as a bad thing.

“It motivates me,” he said. “I see it as motivation, but I also try to not focus on it too much. I just focus on the task at hand and the things I must do daily. I just keep giving my best so that I can see good results.

“The team will decide, and I just keep working hard. God’s timing is always perfect, and I just continue to work.”

Matos said he feels ready to play at the MLB level, and while he knows he has to stay patient and ready, he’s already pictured the day he gets the promotion and makes his debut.

“Wow. Wow, just incredible. It’s been my childhood dream,” he said. “It’s every baseball player’s dream, and it would be the best moment of my career.”

If the big day does happens Wednesday, Matos hopes his family will be able to come from Venezuela. His parents don’t have their travel visas yet, but he said it’s something they’re working on.

It could be hard to keep Matos’ dad away.

“My dad is crazy excited with that,” Matos said. “He says he’s going to be here no matter what and I’m not going to leave Oracle Park!”

Based on the events of Tuesday night, Matos will be in the Orange and Black living his dream very soon.

He promises to not disappoint and shared a special message to Giants fans in the meantime.

“I would like to thank them for their support, keep rooting for me,” Matos said. “I’m going to give my best here in Sacramento so that I can be with you soon in San Francisco, and God willing I’ll be there soon, It’s only a matter of time, and I’ll see you soon.”