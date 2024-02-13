Austin

1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

The car smashed into the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday

A car crashed into a Texas hospital’s emergency room on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.

The car smashed into the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post.

According to our NBC affiliate KXAN, ATCEMS said three people, one adult and two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center. One child had potentially serious injuries. Another adult and child are being treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Another adult was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

