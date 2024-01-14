Arizona

4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash in Arizona

Authorities say four people are dead and a fifth is critically injured after a hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix.

By The Associated Press

Eloy Police Department - Arizona
Courtesy Eloy Police Department/Facebook Page

Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.

Eloy police said the crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in a rural desert area about 60 miles (97 km) south of Phoenix.

The victims’ names are being withheld until their relatives can be notified, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This story still developing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us