Tony-Winning Actress Hurt, Daughter Killed in NYC Crash: Source

Two children were killed, and both of their mothers were injured, when a driver who claimed to have a medical issue gunned through a red light and plowed into the group in Park Slope, police say. Michael George reports. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

One of two injured mothers in Monday's deadly crash in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of the women's two young children is a Tony-winning actress who also appeared in the TV show "The Americans," a police source familiar with the investigation told NBC 4 New York.

Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, is in critical condition at the hospital after a driver who police say claimed to have a medical issue gunned through a red light and plowed into a group of people in Park Slope. Blumenstein's 4-year-old daughter Abigail was killed.

A friend walking with Blumenstein, Lauren Lew, was also injured and is in stable condition, police said. Lew's 1-year-old son Joshua was killed. A 46-year-old man was also run down by the white Volvo that smashed into the group around 1 p.m. Monday at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue.

One of the mothers was pregnant, police said. A heartbreaking photo posted to Blumenstein's Instagram account just weeks ago confirms she is expecting. It shows her young daughter smiling as she posed in a T-shirt reading "Best Sister Ever."

"Abigail has an announcement: She's going to be the BEST Big Sister in a few! #SoExcitedandIJustCantHideIt #NoReally #ICantHideIt," Blumenstein wrote.

The condition of her unborn baby was not immediately known.

Abigail and Joshua were pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the community were shattered Tuesday, expressing their grief at a growing memorial near the site of the crash.

"We are heartbroken for both families for losing a child," said Jennifer Abbott, a friend of the victims.

She added, "Ruthie is a delight, Lauren is a lovely mom, Josh such a sweet baby."

Kathy Park Price said, "I got to wake up and take my kids to school. There are families that didn't get to wake up and hug their children."

Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white Volvo stopped at the intersection. Then the sedan creeps forward, missing pedestrians crossing on the near side of the road and a car that had the right-of-way. It then appears to speed up somewhat as it slams into the man, women and children in the crosswalk across the intersection.

The car dragged the stroller halfway down the block before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Volvo, a 44-year-old woman from Staten Island, was taken to the hospital; she told police on the scene she had medical issues. That claim is still being investigated, police said. No charges have been filed in the case.

Blumenstein won her Tony Award in 2015 for her role as Lady Thiang in "The King and I." She was slated to perform next week at a charity concert called Broadway Baby Mamas in midtown, according to her Twitter account.

She also starred in the fourth season of the critically acclaimed FX drama "The Americans," playing the Korean wife of a government worker who befriends the Russian spy couple played by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.

Fellow Broadway stars have been tweeting their condolences. "Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote: "Heartsick for Ruthie and her family."

"This is heart shattering... Ruthie, I am sending you all the love and light in my heart today sweet lady," said Audra McDonald.

"@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family. there are no words. Except you are loved," wrote Kristin Chenoweth.



Mayor de Blasio, who lived in Park Slope before moving into Gracie Mansion and who still returns to go to his old gym there, visited the crash site Tuesday. Parents and advocates protested outside the mayor's gym, demanding safer streets.

Amy Cohen, whose son Sammy was hit and killed by a car on Prospect Park West in Park Slope in 2013, said, "We have been fighting for three years to have speed cameras at schools, to change the culture of reckless driving. New York State Senate has blood on its hands today for failing to pass that bill."

Residents in the area said that this isn't the first deadly crash at the intersection. In 2016, it was the site of a deadly hit-and-run. Later that year, a car slammed into a building and injured four people.