This Feb. 16, 2018, file photo shows Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein make an announcement at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.

What to Know Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein called on Americans to put aside partisan squabbling over Mueller's investigation and work together

The hackers allegedly created the fictitious online personae including "DCLeaks" and "Guccifer 2.0" to release stolen documents

Twelve Russian intelligence officials have been indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into 2016 election hacking for allegedly infiltrating the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton presidential campaign ahead of the 2016 election, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday.

Eleven of the officers are accused of hacking computers and stealing and releasing documents to interfere with the election, while the 12th allegedly conspired to infiltrate election administration organizations like boards of elections. Justice Department officials said information on about 500,000 voters was stolen from a state election board; officials didn't say what state.

Read the indictment here.



The indictment doesn't contain allegations that the conspiracy managed to change the result of the election, nor does it say any Americans conspired with the Russians.



"There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime. There is no allegation the conspiracy changed the vote count or affected any election result," Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein made the announcement from the Justice Department in Washington just as President Donald Trump was arriving for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

Rosenstein said he briefed Trump on the charges earlier this week and the president was aware of his announcement. Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Before the indictments were announced on Friday, Trump referred to the Russia investigation as a"rigged witch-hunt" that hurts the U.S. relationship with Russia. He also said that he "will absolutely bring up meddling" in his meeting with Russia.

In March 2016, before hacking the DNC, the conspirators allegedly hacked the email accounts of volunteers and employees of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, including the email account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

A month later, they hacked the computer networks of the DNC and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, according to the indictment. The Russians are accused of monitoring the computers of dozens of DCCC and DNC employees, implanting hundreds of files containing malicious computer code or malware and stealing emails and other documents.

Paul Manafort Ordered to Jail in Russia Probe

Paul Manafort, a one-time Trump campaign chairman, was sent to jail Friday after allegedly attempting to tamper with witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling. (Published Friday, June 15, 2018)

Beginning in June, the hackers released tens of thousands of stolen email and documents using fictitious online personae including "DCLeaks" and "Guccifer 2.0," according to the indictment.

This March, NBC News reported that Mueller was assembling a criminal case against the Russians who carried out the hacking and leaking of private information designed to hurt Democrats in the 2016 election. The charges were expected to rely on secret intelligence gathered by the CIA, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, NBC reported.

Rosenstein called on Americans to put aside partisan squabbling over Mueller's investigation and work together to keep the perpetrators accountable.



"Partisan warfare fueled by modern technology does not fairly reflect the grace, dignity and unity of the American people," he said. "The blame for election interference belongs to the people who committed election interference."

The Mueller probe had already resulted in the indictments of 20 people, chief among them Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has been charged with tax and bank fraud, obstruction of justice and other crimes. Manafort has denied all accusations and is in jail awaiting the start of his trial later this month.

Former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador.



Mueller Accuses Manafort of Witness Tampering

Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing President Donald Trump's campaign chair of witness tampering. Prosecutors say while awaiting trial, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort tried to get two potential witnesses to change their stories. (Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018)

In addition to Flynn, four others have pleaded guilty: George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser; Richard Pinedo, who sold bank account numbers to Russians; Rick Gates, a former campaign adviser; and Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer.

Others who have been indicted: 13 Russian nationals accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant associate of Manafort's.