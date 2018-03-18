Actors John Goodman and Fred Armisen made surprise appearances in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open with host Bill Hader and Alex Moffat as CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

The cold open began as a segment from CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” show covering President Donald Trump’s firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, played by Goodman.

Armisen played author and columnist Michael Wolff, who wrote the book" Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" while Hader brought back his impersonation of Anthony Scaramucci, who had a short-lived career as a White House communications director.

A popular Hader character Stefon also returned to “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost and Michael Che, as the ultra-hipster who offered tips on New York hot spots for St. Patrick’s Day.

Other topics on “Weekend Update” included Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who received criticism for her CBS “60 Minutes” interview.

“I think the problem was the words that were coming out of my mouth were bad. That is because they came from my brain,” McKinnon’s DeVos said. “I may not be very good on camera but behind the scenes my ideas are much worse.”

The band Arcade Fire joined the show for their fourth appearance as musical guest.



