A witness called the resuscitation of a little girl at a pool in Northeast D.C. "miraculous."

The Langdon Park Pool was filled with children when the girl went under. She was pulled from the bottom of the pool unconscious.

While others called 911, two men began performing CPR on the girl, persisting until she came around.

The witness said she’s never seen a child brought back like that.

The little girl is expected to be OK. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.