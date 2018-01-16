NHK, a public broadcasting station in Japan, accidentally sent a news alert to their website and app saying "North Korea appears to have fired a missile."
The erroneous alert was sent at 6:55pm local time. Japan's government never issued such a warning.
A correction was issued five minutes later. The broadcaster said they "deeply apologize" for the mistake.
This comes just two days after a similar incident happened in Hawaii when an employee of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency hit the live alert button while doing a routine test.
The false missile alert sent to cellphones Saturday led more than a million people to believe they were about to be hit by a nuclear strike.