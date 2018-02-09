National Pizza Day: Finding Delicious Deals Is Easy-as-Pie

Is there anything more comforting than a crispy crust covered with savory sauce and lots of melted cheese? National Pizza Day is Friday, the "Today" show reported, so check out the delicious deals on tap at restaurants and stores around country.

Domino's has a mix and match special that allows you to choose two menu items for $5.99 each, including a medium two-topping pizza or an eight-piece chicken wing meal. And Papa John's is offering 40 percent off online orders with the coupon code "40PIZZA."

Get two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 at Pizza Hut. And any large pizza at Chuck E. Cheese's comes with a free large Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza.

Large "Take & Bake" pizzas will be on sale for $9.99 Friday at participating Whole Foods Market stores. California Pizza Kitchen is good for those trying to cut down on carbs. Its new cauliflower crust is available at no extra charge on National Pizza Day.

Meanwhile, for those who broadly define pizza, Baskin-Robbins is giving out free samples of its new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat from 3 to 7 p.m.