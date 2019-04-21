Police in Northern Ireland Release Two Teens in Killing of Lyra McKee

Police at the scene in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday, April 19, 2019, following the death of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee who was shot and killed during overnight rioting.

Authorities in Northern Ireland released two teenagers arrested in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of journalist Lyra McKee, police said and NBC News reported Sunday.

The two unidentified men, ages 18 and 19, were set free without charge after their arrest Saturday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy pleaded for witnesses with cell phone footage to come forward, saying in the statement, “I know there will be some people who know what happened but are scared to come forward but if you have information, no matter how small, please contact detectives.”

McKee, 29, had been reporting on a riot in the city of Londonderry on Thursday when she was shot dead.