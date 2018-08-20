Pope on Sex Abuse: 'We Showed No Care for the Little Ones'

Pope Francis released a letter Monday responding to the sexual abuse cover up revealed by a Pennsylvania grand jury report and other investigations into clergy sex abuse calling for "zero tolerance" moving forward. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Pope Francis on Monday issued a letter to Catholics around the world condemning sexual abuse and cover-up, and demanding accountability in response to new revelations in the United States of decades of misconduct by the Catholic Church.

Francis begged forgiveness for the pain suffered by victims and said lay Catholics must be involved in any effort to root out abuse and cover-up. He blasted the self-referential clerical culture that has been blamed for the abuse crisis, with church leaders more concerned for their reputation than the safety of children.

"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them," he wrote.



The letter comes less than one week after a grand jury report was released in Pennsylvania implicating hundreds of clergy members in sexually abusing thousands of young victims over a number of decades.

The report, which took over two years to investigate, included details of rape, abortions, confessions and cover-ups in six of Pennsylvania's diocese. It is more than 1,300 pages long.

In his letter, Francis directly addressed the report, writing, "The heart-wrenching pain of these victims, which cries out to heaven, was long ignored, kept quiet or silenced. But their outcry was more powerful than all the measures meant to silence it, or sought even to resolve it by decisions that increased its gravity by falling into complicity."

He decried the findings of the grand jury report, calling on Catholics to condemn such actions and encourage accountability.

"It is essential that we, as a Church, be able to acknowledge and condemn, with sorrow and shame, the atrocities perpetrated by consecrated persons, clerics, and all those entrusted with the mission of watching over and caring for those most vulnerable," the letter says in part.

