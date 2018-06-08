A New Jersey trooper met the retired police officer who delivered him 27 years ago — when he pulled him over last week. (Published 43 minutes ago)

See the Moment a NJ Trooper Realizes He Pulled Over the Man Who Delivered Him

The New Jersey State Police have released footage of the exact second a trooper realized he was pulling over the former cop who brought him into the world 27 years ago.

Trooper Michael Patterson stopped Michael Bailly for a minor motor vehicle violation on June 1 in the Kingwood Township area, and the story unfolds from there.



The New Jersey State Police tweeted out the body cam footage of the stop on Friday afternoon.

In the video, Patterson can be seen taking Bailly's license and registration, and realizing that Bailly is a retired Piscataway cop, the same town that Patterson grew up in.

"On Poe Place. It was 192," says Patterson when Bailly asks him what his address was.

After the video flashes forward, Bailly can be heard saying "It was the first baby I ever delivered, that's why I remember the address."

After the men went over some of the finer details of the story, Patterson extended his hand and says "That was me."

"We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening — maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning — but it happened," is how the NJSP described the encounter in their original post.