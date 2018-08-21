A mystery shooter is blasting away at a swanky Upper East Side high-rise, possibly from across the East River. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police said they are trying to track down a mystery shooter who keeps blasting away at a posh Upper East Side high-rise, and authorities believe the whizzing bullets may be coming from across the river on Roosevelt Island.

Officials say they are looking into at least two different shootings that left windows shattered and even a bullet fragment on the floor of somebody’s living room of One East River Place, a swanky, 50-story glass rental in Lenox Hill that overlooks the East River with some units going for as much as $7,800.

Investigators say the first shooting happened sometime Thursday overnight into Friday morning. They say the unknown gunman, armed possibly with a handgun, blew a hole in a resident’s 14-floor window, shattering it, and when the owner of the apartment woke up they found a 32-caliber bullet fragment on the floor.

The shooter didn’t waste much time before sending more gunfire into the air, police said. In the early-morning hours Saturday, a 64-year-old woman was awakened by a loud bang coming from her 32nd-floor living room. Officials said she discovered her window had a small puncture hole in it; the rest of the glass was spider-webbed around it.

Chopper 4 was over the Upper East Side high-rise early Tuesday and showed both blown out windows boarded up.

No injuries were reported in the random shootings, police said. The New York Post, who first reported the building being shot at, reports, citing police sources, the bullets may be coming from 30 River Road on Roosevelt Island, but police told News 4 the source of the gunfire is still under investigation.

A resident of the high-rise who lives on the 22nd floor told The Post she is terrified for her life.

“I’m petrified,” Ilene Epstein told the newspaper. “I’ll move out of my building before I walk around with a bulletproof vest.”

No arrests have been made.



