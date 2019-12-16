About Project Innovation 2020

project innovation

From Jan. 11, 2019 to Feb. 15, 2019, this station will accept applications for Project Innovation grants in four categories

Is your non-profit working to create positive change in your local community? Presented by the NBCUniversal Foundation in partnership with NBC and Telemundo stations in select markets, Project Innovation is strengthening communities by providing funding to local non-profit organizations that are solving everyday problems. In 2019, this station will award $225,000 to exceptional non-profit programs that are addressing local community issues in an innovative way.

From Jan. 11, 2019 to Feb. 15, 2019, this station will accept applications for Project Innovation grants in the four categories described below:

GRANT CATEGORIES

Culture of Inclusion - Programs that seek to build pathways for diverse and equitable communities.

Youth Education - Programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that empower the next generation of storytellers and utilize media to drive social impact.

Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

APPLY

Review the eligibility requirements to ensure your organization falls within the guidelines before completing the application.

Submit an application online here. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 11 until 11:59:59 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Preview the application here

