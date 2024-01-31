Idaho

Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Boise, Idaho, fire officials say

Search and rescue efforts were underway at the scene, officials said

Getty Images

Multiple people have been hurt after a building collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, fire officials said.

Emergency responders were at scene of the reported building collapse near the Boise Airport at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon. Search and rescue efforts were underway, it said.

Boise Airport operations were not being impacted, fire officials said.

Police in Boise didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

