Person Wanted in 2 Sacramento Area Shootings Sought in Threat at California Capitol Building

A person connected to two shootings near Sacramento was sought in Thursday's threat that led to the evacuation of the California State Capitol building, the California Highway Patrol said.

Lawmakers and staff members were warned Thursday of a 'credible' threat to the Capitol building, forcing a delay and evacuations. The California Highway Patrol, which serves as the state police, notified the Senate of the threat, according to a message from the Secretary of the Senate's office.

The CHP issued a statement later Thursday morning, saying the agency was seeking an individual involved in recent shootings in Roseville and Citrus Heights, located northeast of Sacramento, in connection with the threat.

In the Roseville shooting on Wednesday, shots fired from a vehicle hit the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building. The hospital was locked down after the shooting, reported at about 9 p.m. Details about the Citus Heights shooting were not available.

No injuries were reported.

"The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has learned of an individual involved in two prior non-injury shootings in the City of Roseville and the City of Citrus Heights, who has also made credible threats against the California State Capitol," the CHP said. "The CHP is actively working to locate the individual and associated vehicles."

The two vehicles were described as a tan 2002 Ford F-150 with California license plate 6V04299 and a 1996 white Acura Integra with California license plate 6FWU532. The CHP urged anyone who sees the vehicles to call 911.

Details about the person's identity were not immediately available.

The CHP said additional resources were deployed to the Capitol grounds. The threat led to a delay Thursday morning as lawmakers and staff members evacuated to other locations.

“The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” Senate Secretary Erika Contreras wrote. “The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation.”

The Assembly canceled its session, said John Ferrera, chief of staff for Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, according to the Associated Press. The 40-member Senate's work continued at other locations, including a state conference room about a block from the Capitol building.

A rally taking place outside the Capitol continued and people were walking around the park that surrounds the building. Nearby streets remained open.

Details about the threat were not immediately available.