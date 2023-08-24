Cioppino is a savory star at Monterey's free Festa Italia

What to Know 90th Festa Italia in Monterey

Sept. 8-10, 2023

Free entry; look for events like the cioppino cooking demo and more

MONTEREY... is famous for its foods of the deep, those delicious sautéed, simmered, buttery, dippable, lightly coated in battered, and flash-fried favorites that adorn so many plates around town. The chance to connect with an iconic cuisine beyond the table also exists in the history-rich burg, especially when a foodie festival is capturing our attention (and appetites, too). Festa Italia, which will unroll, like so much perfectly kneaded pasta dough, over the second week of September is very much about the classics of the Italian table, with a particularly piquant dish serving as the stew-strong star of the event's second day. It's cioppino, that seafood-packed, ultra-filling, oh-so-wintry wonder that goes far and flavorfully beyond the label of "soup."

A CIOPPINO COOKING DEMO... helmed by Chef Tene Shake of Kokomo's/Grotto Fish Market will be a must-see centerpiece on Saturday morning, Sept. 9, and attendees will be invited to take a copy of the recipe home (it's complimentary). There will be other foods to buy and try at Festa Italia, including "Calamari, Steak and Sausage Sandwiches, Pasta, Arancini, Cannoli and more." Beyond the gustatory delights, look for live music, Tarantella dancers, a bocce tournament, and a blessing of the fishing fleet at Old Fisherman's Wharf. Entry to the Sept. 8-10 event is free and background on this venerable Monterey tradition? You can find it right here.