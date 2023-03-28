Colorful Critters Bewitch After Dark at This Desert Glow Show

What to Know "Glow in the Park" Presented by Acrisure Arena

Through April 30 at The Living Desert in Palm Desert

Adult tickets start at $27.95; other ticketing tiers available

SOFT, SWEET, STARLIT, MAGICAL: An evening spent in the California desert can be described in so many accurate yet alluring ways. "Chilly" and "crisp" are words you might hear in the winter, while "sultry" and even "hot" might be the terms trucked out in July and August. Fall wins the "mild" award but springtime? "Utter magic" and "enchantment after dusk" are often the totally correct and not-at-all-over-the-top words you'd summon to elucidate how a stunning spring night in the desert feels. An April evening is an absolutely perfect time for strolling in a scenic desert setting, one that is staying pushing beyond its normal closing time to present something that's as whimsical and wondrous as a Palm Desert twilight: An incandescent experience brimming with beautifully imagined animals and plants.

"GLOW IN THE PARK"... is the name of the experience, and it is now charming visitors at The Living Desert in Palm Desert. The evening event, presented by Acrisure Arena, is open through April 30, 2023, but keep in mind that tickets are separate from attending the animal park during its normal daytime hours (though there is a combo ticket you may desire, if your plan is to stay at the zoo all day and into the night). Weekends at Glow in the Park? They're popular, for sure, so if you hop to stop by on a Saturday evening, and definitely during the Coachella Music & Arts Festival or Stagecoach Festival, you'll want to purchase your entry in advance. Once you're there, you'll encounter all sorts of lovely and large lanterns depicting porcupines, elephants, sea creatures, and illuminated tunnels. Saunter by some of these shimmery beauties now, to get a sense of all you'll see when you do finally glow, er, go to this desert wonderland...

An underwater world awaits at this limited-time event. (photo: Tianyu)

An amazing octopus holds colorful court. (photo: Tianyu)

The details, down to the teeth and eyes, are nicely imagined. (photo: THoward)