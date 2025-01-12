Fox available for Kings-Bulls after three-game injury absence

Kings star De'Aaron Fox will return to the starting lineup Sunday after missing Sacramento's last three games.

The point guard, who sustained a glute injury against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 3, originally was listed as questionable on the Kings injury report for Sunday's game against the Bulls in Chicago. Interim coach Doug Christie said before the game that Fox would be a game-time decision, and the 11:30 a.m. PT injury report shows he's available for the matchup.

The Kings are in the middle of a six-game win streak after defeating the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics without Fox on Friday at TD Garden. They have won three in a row since Fox went out with the glute contusion, which occurred during a hard fall in Sacramento's win over the Grizzlies.

Doug Christie checks on De’Aaron Fox after the Kings star took a hard hit near the basket pic.twitter.com/0OzyYMz9va — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 4, 2025

Before his injury, Fox was averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 48.6-percent shooting from the field and 32.1 percent from 3-point range across 35 contests.

The Kings (19-19) visit United Center looking to keep their win streak intact as they face the Bulls (18-20), and that task certainly becomes a lot easier with Fox on the floor.

