Delays at Florida Airports After Radar Issue Causes Ground Stop

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the volume of traffic into Florida airspace was slowed following an air traffic computer issue

Flights to and from Florida airports were experiencing delays after a radar issue caused a ground stop Monday, officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the volume of traffic into Florida airspace was slowed following an air traffic computer issue.

Officials at Miami International Airport said there was a nationwide ground stop to and from Florida due to a radar link outage.

The issue was resolved and planes were slowly being allowed to depart, MIA officials said.

American Airlines tweeted at the issue originated at the MIA control center and was affecting all carriers.

There were nearly 270 delays and 19 cancellations reported at MIA Monday, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was experiencing 290 delays and 33 cancellations.

This past weekend, an IT outage caused some issues at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

No other information was immediately known.

