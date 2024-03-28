Dozens of endangered sawfish are dying off Florida's shores. An effort is underway to investigate why

A major effort is underway to determine why an endangered species of sawfish has been dying by the dozens in Florida waters.

As of Wednesday, Florida Fish and Wildlife have reported that 28 smalltooth sawfish have died since January 30th, and the cause is still unknown.

“It’s unusual,” said Adam Brame, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries' Sawfish Recovery Coordinator.

A population that was slowly recovering in the Florida Keys is now being found dead on the shores or displaying unusual behavior, including spinning in circles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“What seems clear is that if we don’t do something about it, they are going to die,” said Dr. Michael P. Crosby, the President and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Crosby is one of the helping hands in the effort to find a solution to why these sawfish and other marine life are being affected in this way. Since Jan. 30, FWC has received 365 calls to their fish kill hotline, and 28 sawfish have been reported dead. Mote Marine Laboratory estimates that roughly 109 sawfish, ranging from 10-14 feet in length, have been affected.

And the reason as to why they are exhibiting the spinning behavior is still being investigated.

“It usually is associated with some kind of an agent that is having a neurological impact," Crosby said.

In a report, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said water tested negative for bacterial infection, and there were no issues with red tide, oxygen, PH [levels], or temperature.

So what could be the cause?

“We don’t have an idea at this time,” said Brame. "I will say it’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack…it’s a big body of water and there are a lot of things in play, and they are trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Brame said his team, along with FWC and partners like Mote Marine Laboratory, have been collecting water, blood and tissue samples in the Florida Keys.

The experts said they don't know how long it could take to find the cause.

“I’ll be honest and it’s not something that the public usually wants to hear, but it could be that we will never find what the causative agent is,” Crosby said. “But we can’t let that paralyze our efforts to rescue these animals and do something about it.”

While Mote has not rescued sawfish just yet, they have created quarantine units that are at the ready to respond. Crosby said they are just waiting for the greenlight from FWC.

As the number of deaths continue to rise, Brame says all agencies are trying to work one step ahead.

"We’re trying to be proactive. Whether this stops tomorrow, or it continues for the next several weeks or months, we don’t know. And so, I think this approach is trying to be proactive and try to protect the viability of this species to the best of our ability," Brame said.

If you happen to see any marine life displaying odd behavior you are asked to call 1-844-saw-fish.

If you would like to help with these efforts you can visit www.mote.org/sawfish.